Cardiff City lost 3-2 at home to Brentford in the Championship today.

Neil Harris’ side have endured another season of mixed results and mixed form, but things started brightly today when Cardiff went into half-time with a one goal lead.

Will Vaulks’ goal gave the Bluebirds a half-time lead, which lasted just five minutes of the second, dealing Cardiff their second home defeat in three.

Cardiff stopper Alex smithies has long been hailed as one of the Football League’s most reliable between the sticks, but many deemed him at fault for Sergi Canos’ equaliser today.

The Spaniard was able to loft the ball over Smithies, who was helpless as Brentford equalised – Canos would score a second 15 minutes later, beating Smithies at his near post to seal the comeback win.

Plenty of Cardiff fans took to Twitter to have their say on Smithies after the game, and here’s what some of them had to say:

Poor keeping by smithies again I see 🙁 — ShaneJones (@Buck1927) December 26, 2020

Sorry smithies should be stopping that. — Alan Proctor (@procyboy) December 26, 2020

How many times does smithes have to be put of position — Clarkey🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@Clarkey995) December 26, 2020

Smithies deserves criticism today, not been the best of games , looked a bit nervy — 𝐃𝐚𝐧 𝐋𝐨𝐰𝐞 (𝖡𝖺𝗋𝗆𝗒𝖡𝗅𝗎𝖾𝖻𝗂𝗋𝖽) (@BarmyBluebird94) December 26, 2020

Great goal by all means but smithies there why didn’t he just stay at home? He doesn’t need to be coming out off his line. Let the defense deal with it — Jamie CCFC Anderson (@JamieAnderson93) December 26, 2020

How’s smithies been lobbed there — Joshua Crook (@joshuacrook01) December 26, 2020

Smithies has to do better there. Shouldnt be lobbed from the edge of your own area — James Corrigan (@jcorrigangolf) December 26, 2020