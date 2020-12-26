Cardiff City lost 3-2 at home to Brentford in the Championship today.

Neil Harris’ side have endured another season of mixed results and mixed form, but things started brightly today when Cardiff went into half-time with a one goal lead.

Will Vaulks’ goal gave the Bluebirds a half-time lead, which lasted just five minutes of the second, dealing Cardiff their second home defeat in three.

Cardiff stopper Alex smithies has long been hailed as one of the Football League’s most reliable between the sticks, but many deemed him at fault for Sergi Canos’ equaliser today.

The Spaniard was able to loft the ball over Smithies, who was helpless as Brentford equalised – Canos would score a second 15 minutes later, beating Smithies at his near post to seal the comeback win.

Plenty of Cardiff fans took to Twitter to have their say on Smithies after the game, and here’s what some of them had to say: