Young Frenchman Michael Olise is a Reading player but one who many feel will not see out the winter transfer window that opens in little over five days.

That eventuality looks to have taken a step closer with news from Italy that Serie A giants AC Milan are said to be interested in the youngster.

Michael Olise – his journey through English football

Olise began his journey in English football as a youngster in Manchester City’s youth set-up, later transferring to a similar set-up at Chelsea. He left Stamford Bridge and headed to Reading as a 14-year-old.

Before making the leap to the first-team, Olise starred in the age groups at Reading. He scored two goals in 16 appearances for the Under-18s before stepping up in class and output for the Under-23s. In 18 games for them, Olise began to show his potential with six goals and four assists.

He made the leap to the first-team with ease and has gone on to make 48 appearances for them – appearances where he has scored four goals and provided nine assists. This season, with four goals and seven assists, the young Frenchman has caught the eye of Premier League sides.

Forget domestic interest if il Rossoneri are calling

There has been much interest in Olise from the domestic market and Reading are somewhat resgined to the fact that Olise will leave the Majedski Stadium this coming January. That all becomes academic if AC Milan are involved.

Italian outlet Serie B News says that this is the case and that “Olise [is] in the crosshairs” of AC Milan. They say that Milan like what they see in Reading youngster Olise and they “would have in mind a very specific plan for him and his eventual growth in the Rossoneri.”

Their plan is said to be that youngster Olise would be immediately loaned out to another, more lowly, Serie A side or a Serie B outfit. Serie B News say that, regarding Serie B sides being considered, “some clubs would have already [have been] booked” for the young starlet’s loan.

What would be better for Michael Olise: Reading, domestic or AC Milan?