One decision is all that it took for Moses Odubajo to blot his copybook at Sheffield Wednesday. That one thing saw fans up in arms.

After Nottingham Forest striker Lewis Grabban had scored for Chris Hughton’s side, Wednesday right-back Odubajo high-fived the former Villa man.

The ‘high-five’ controversy

The high-five salute that Moses Obubajo greeted a jubilant Lewis Grabban with created instant social media uproar. Some fans saw it as betrayal; some fans going far beyond these measured words.

It is safe to say that Odubajo’s actions created a furore. It was something that he tried to explain away with a series of tweets headed by the following:

The loss is frustrating for myself and the team. I would never high 5 another player for scoring against us. I said to Grabban no way is that a goal because of the foul and laughed it off thinking the goal wouldn’t stand. 1/3 — Moses Odubajo (@Moses_28) December 15, 2020

It might have been an attempt to build bridges, but it didn’t wash with grizzled operator Pulis who, in words carried by Yorkshire Live, is set at odds with his defender.

Pulis adds: “I have had a good chat with Mo. His interpretation is different to ours.” The fact that both sides have an ‘interpretation’ isn’t something that would bode well.

Redemption, penitence and salvation – building bridges

However, being dropped for the subsequent game, and time to reflect, seems to have been the redemptive path that Moses Odubajo has had to travel. Pulis had said that a ‘mistake’ had been made and that, “We have to move on and get on with it.”

The result of this attitude is that the under-fire Odubajo was promoted back to the starting line-up for today’s game against Blackburn.

Obviously, Wednesday’s young defender has shown the right degree of contrition and penitence to be considered for selection. The fact that he’s back in the starting XI for Sheffield Wednesday shows that Tony Pulis and Sheffield Wednesday are ready to build the bridges that are required.

Should Sheffield Wednesday have made Moses Odubajo wait longer for a recall to the starting XI?