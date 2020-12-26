QPR lost 2-0 at home to Swansea City in the Championship today.

Mark Warburton’s side went into today’s game in 19th-place of the Championship table, having not won in their last seven outings.

And that run was extended to eight today – QPR went into half-time a goal down thanks to Andre Ayew, sparking an online response from watching Rs fans.

Summer signing Lyndon Dykes has become highly-contested in recent weeks.

He’s five goals to his name this season – four of those coming from the penalty spot – and now having gone seven without scoring, fans are starting to criticise the Scot once again.

Plenty of QPR fans took to Twitter to have their say on the ex-Livingston man, and here’s what some of them had to say: