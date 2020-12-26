QPR lost 2-0 at home to Swansea City in the Championship today.

Mark Warburton’s side went into today’s game in 19th-place of the Championship table, having not won in their last seven outings.

And that run was extended to eight today – QPR went into half-time a goal down thanks to Andre Ayew, sparking an online response from watching Rs fans.

Summer signing Lyndon Dykes has become highly-contested in recent weeks.

He’s five goals to his name this season – four of those coming from the penalty spot – and now having gone seven without scoring, fans are starting to criticise the Scot once again.

Plenty of QPR fans took to Twitter to have their say on the ex-Livingston man, and here’s what some of them had to say:

What is Lyndon Dykes? He isn't a target man and he isn't a goal scorer, what is he? Just a penalty taker? — BlancoSDLewis17 (@SDLewis17) December 26, 2020

We can still stay up, but have to take Dykes off. He's useless. — Timo Lohi (@TimoLohi) December 26, 2020

Dykes couldn’t trap a bag of cement — Anthony (@_AH_6) December 26, 2020

He scores for Scotland and not just from the spot – so no idea why he is so blunt upfront for us — DanAbrahams (@abrahamsdan390) December 26, 2020

Same old, im sorry but dykes is totally rubbish his 6ft 4 but can't win headers, can't hold the ball up. Anyone still thinking we will stay up if this carries on are deluded. The players have no confidence in the system or the manager — Antony Wright (@awrighty83) December 26, 2020

I would honestly rather have Bright on over both Dykes and Bonne. Literally no threat in our team at all. — LukeQPRGraham (@LukeGrahamM) December 26, 2020