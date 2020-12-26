Derby County lost 1-0 at home to Preston North End in the Championship today.

The Rams went into today’s game in 22nd of the Championship table, having gone six games unbeaten under Wayne Rooney heading into today.

But Derby were dealt a game-changing blow inside the first-half when Martyn Waghorn was shown a straight red – the striker’s studs were showing as he went in hard on Preston’s Alan Browne.

Needless to say, the tackle brought about a stern response from the watching Derby fans.

On the back of some resurgent form and looking good going into today’s game, it was a needless challenge, and after a hard-fought encounter it was Browne who netted deep into injury time for Preston.

Plenty of Derby fans took to Twitter to have their say on Waghorn’s red card today, and here’s what some of them had to say:

stupid stupid tackle — blake (@blakedcfc) December 26, 2020

Definite red. Let the team down Waggy https://t.co/XYxdf55Qo9 — Joshua W (@JoshEndOfDays) December 26, 2020

proving he’s the worst player at the club again🥱🥱🥱 https://t.co/sedaGfzgAg — conor fan of league 1 (@conornotpriv) December 26, 2020

Naughty from Waghorn. Didn't really need to make a challenge whatsoever there. Reckless and a deserved red. CKR even more isolated now.#dcfc #dcfcfans 🐏 🐏 — Harland Sanders (@Walsall_Ram) December 26, 2020

Ridiculous tackle from Waghorn in a game we had control of #dcfc — Vaughan Richards (@Vaughanyboy) December 26, 2020

Waghorn. Not the brightest footballer. His decision making is often ridiculous. Desperately needed to win this #dcfc #dcfcfans — M_Twedds (@Tweddds) December 26, 2020