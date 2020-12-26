Bright Osayi-Samuel is going to enter the final six months of his current deal when 2020 gives way to 2021.

Should QPR fail to agree a deal with the exciting right-sided flyer then he will be able to walk away from Loftus Road on a free at the end of the current campaign.

Should the former youngster not sign a new deal, then all that QPR will be entitled to will be compensation for training.

Time at QPR and what he brings to the table

Bright Osayi-Samuel came up through the youth set-up at Blackpool. He graduated from their Under-18s to the first-team set-up, going on to make 79 appearances for the Tangerines, scoring five goals and providing six assists.

That was enough to convince Londoners QPR to take the plunge and snap the Blackpool youngster up on Deadline Day August 31 2017 for an undisclosed fee.

His three-and-a-half years at Loftus Road have seen Osayi-Samuel go on to make 111 appearances to press, scoring 12 goals and adding 13 assists.

Three reasons why Leeds United should revisit previous interest

1. A cheap option: QPR failing to agree a deal will mean that his value as a player is compromised by the fact that they’d face losing him for mere training compensation. That level of compensation is unpredictable and something that QPR might not want to trust in. Osayi-Samuel was available for less that £5m in the summer window; an amount that will have dropped further.

2. His utility and versatility: Marcelo Bielsa is a head coach who likes players to be able to play and switch between different positons. Point in case, Stuart Dallas. A right-sided winger, then an emergency left-back, a right-back and even a central midfielder. Bright Osayi-Samuel has featured as both a left and right winger this season playing six and 13 games respectively in these positions. In his 111 QPR appearances, he has also featured as a left/right-midfield and as an attacking-midfield.



3. Potential for development: 22-year-old Osayi-Samuel has bags of development potential left in him. Marcelo Bielsa is one of the world’s top coaches. His style of football, his ethos would lend itself perfectly to a player such as the young QPR flyer. Osayi-Samuel is a youngster with pace to burn and speed that terrifies defenders. A cheeky, sub-£5m bid might just be what the January doctor ordered.

Should Leeds United revisit Osayi-Samuel interest with a cheeky bid to QPR?