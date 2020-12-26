Bright Osayi-Samuel is a youngster who will be entering the final six months of his current deal when December 2020 ticks over to January 2021.

The youngster started out his football journey at Blackpool, moving from their Under-18s to the first-team squad in 2015.

Two years later he was on the move from the Tangerines to Londoners QPR on Deadline Day 2017, The four-year deal signed then is entering its final strait.

QPR and Osayi-Samuel – the situation right now

QPR are acutely aware that their highly-rated youngster is entering into the final throes of his curent deal. Negotiations have been underway; indeed the youngster was dropped for the Barnsley game after rejecting an offer from the club:

Bright Osayi-Samuel has been left out of the Queens Park Rangers squad for their Championship clash against Barnsley tonight after rejecting a new contract at Loftus Road. #QPR — Pete O'Rourke (@SportsPeteO) October 27, 2020

As of the end of last month, talks between the right-sided flyer and QPR were ogoing with boss Mark Warburton admitting to West London Sport at the time:

“But the talking goes on. We just have to wait and see what happens. Offers will be made and discussions are ongoing.”

Ongoing as they might be, Warburton has previous in taking a hard stance against contract rebels – selling Ryan Manning after he refused to accept a new deal.

For boss Warburton, what is of prime importance is to preserve the fabric of the club. Commenting on this, the former Brentford boss told West London Sport:

“Sometimes you have to be strong and firm. QPR will do what’s best for QPR. We have to. We have to look after QPR and although there might be some short-term pain, I think it’s longer-term gain.”

Three reasons why QPR must agree deal for Bright future

1. It makes financial sense: if QPR do not agree a new deal with Bright Osayi-Samuel then they will lose out in a big way. At the moment, if no deal is agreed then all that QPR will be due is compensation for him and he leaves on a free. Beat out a deal, then Osayi-Samuel could be the next £16m Eze for the Rs.

2. Stave off January interest: the 22-year-old right-wing star has made 18 appearances and has two goals and three assists this season. This season needs to be combined to the full mosaic of 111 appearances for the West London club, appearances that have paid 12 goals and 13 assists. Celtic and Rangers are thought to be observing matters.



3. Short-term success for this season: Bright Osayi-Samuel puts opponents on the back foot. That attacking prowess and go-forward attitude is needed at the moment with QPR say in 19th place in the table. They are just four points above the drop zone and need to pull away from that position.

Should QPR look to seal a new Osayi-Samuel deal or sell in January?