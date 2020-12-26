Moses Odubajo joined Sheffield Wednesday from Brentford in the early part of July 2019 on a free transfer. He’s a regular at right back although that is something that is under a black cloud at the moment.

Odubajo was dropped from Wednesday’s squad for the victory against Coventry City by Pulis after the defender ‘high-fived’ Nottingham Forest scorer Lewis Grabban (below).

Odubajo explains but Pulis quite clear

Wednesday defender Odubajo is at pains to explain that he was not celebrating Forest striker Grabban scoring against the Owls. He went public on social media (below) to dismiss such rumours and claims:

The loss is frustrating for myself and the team. I would never high 5 another player for scoring against us. I said to Grabban no way is that a goal because of the foul and laughed it off thinking the goal wouldn’t stand. 1/3 — Moses Odubajo (@Moses_28) December 15, 2020

This doesn’t settle well with Pulis who, in words carried by Yorkshire Live, is set at odds with his defender.

Pulis adds: “I have had a good chat with Mo. His interpretation is different to ours.” The fact that both sides have an ‘interpretation’ isn’t something that would bode well.

Mistakes made but are stances stronger

Pulis goes on to add about the situation: “I think he made a mistake but how many people make a mistake in their lives? We have to move on and get on with it.”

That ‘moving on’ would be where the crux of this matter would lie. In order to fully move on, then the aforemetioned ‘interpretation’ must be removed; a level playing field needs to be found.

If both sides are still at odds with each other, if they aren’t seeing eye-to-eye, then no movement forward can really be undertaken.

If they cannot find that common ground, do Tony Pulis’ measured words signal the end for Moses Odubajo at Hillsborough?

Should Tony Pulis and Moses Odubajo sit down and get this problem sorted?