Yeovil Town have today confirmed the loan signing of Carlisle United, and one-time Derby County defender Max Hunt.

Hunt, 21, was once of the youth academies at Nottingham Forest and Mansfield Town.

He signed for Derby County in February 2018 but would never feature in the Championship for the club, instead spending the 2018/19 season on-loan at Aldershot Town.

Carlisle would sign him in January 2020 and since, Hunt has made just a handful of appearances for the club, with two of those coming in League Two this season.

Today though, Hunt joins National League side Yeovil on a month-long loan deal.

The Somerset club are sitting in the relegation zone of the National League, having plummeted out of the Football League in past seasons.

Once a fleeting Championship side, Yeovil’s demise has been rapid – they go in action against Torquay United this afternoon, and Hunt will be available for the clash.

Once at Derby County, Hunt was a player who featured regularly for the development side, but was never given his first-team opportunity.

Still only 21-years-old, Hunt has dropped down into non-league football as he looks to propel his career back up the Football League pyramid.

As for Derby, they’re under the interim watch of Wayne Rooney as they themselves face relegation.

Having gone six games unbeaten ahead of their clash with Preston North End today, things are looking up for Rooney’s Rams – a win could pull them out of the drop zone today.