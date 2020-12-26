Sheffield Wednesday are a side who need to put a string of results together in order to pull away from the foot of the Sky Bet Championship table as they look to preserve their Championship status.

Tony Pulis will be looking to drag results around to their favour after his maiden victory over Coventry City last time out.

January window and Pulis’ thoughts

Tony Pulis’ brief is very simple at Hillsborough: maintain our Championship status. January will represent a very important part of that brief.

On what level of business that Wednesday will undertake in the January window, Pulis is keeping his cards very close to his chest.

Commenting more specifically, Pulis told the Yorkshire Live website:

“Yes, we have to strengthen. There are positions that we obviously need and I don’t think you have to be a brain surgeon to work out where. It’s about making sure you try and get the players that will improve you.”

Sam Hutchinson – 3 reasons why Owls need to avoid brain surgery

Hutchinson is available for Wednesday to consider after leaving Cypriot club Pafos FC after just five games for the top-tier club. In those five appearances, Hutchinson put together just 411 minutes of football, two yellow cards and a straight red card.

Here are three reasons why the Owls should consider going back in for Sam Hutchinson.

1. Knows the club: 154 appearances for Sheffield Wednesday, six goals and four assists. That level of experience for the Owls indicates that he knows the ins-and-outs at Hillsborough. That alone should account for a reason to go back in for the defensive midfielder.

2. Need strength in depth: Hutchinson coming to the club, adding to those 154 appearances, would give the Owls an added level of assurance and protection at the base of midfield and in front of Wednesday’s defenders.



3. Cheap at nothing the cost: aside from agreeing a wage package, bringing in Sam Hutchinson would mean zero cost being shelled out by Pulis’ side. In today’s market, messed up by the coronavirus pandemic, a free transfer might be too good a something to pass by.

