Norwich City travel to Watford in the Championship tonight.

The Canaries head to Vicarage Road tonight to face top-six contenders Watford. Under new manager Xisco Munoz, the Spaniard will bid for a win in his first game in charge of the club.

But it’s the tallest order of the season for Watford – hosting table-toppers Norwich, Daniel Farke’s side have a five point lead at the top of the Championship table, having won their last five outings.

For the trip tonight, Norwich will welcome back first-team trio Ben Gibson, Lukas Rupp and Xavi Quintilla.

The three are favoured names under Farke and will provide a huge boost going into 2021, with Norwich having six fixtures penned in for next month.

Meanwhile, Farke will be without a further three of his first-team players.

All of Tim Krul (thigh), Przemyslaw Placheta (hamstring) and Marco Stiepermann (ear infection) are all set to miss tonight’s clash.

Last time out, Norwich claimed a convincing 2-0 win at home to Cardiff City.

It was Norwich’s fifth-straight win in the Championship and their first clean sheet since mid-November.

The foundations are in place for Norwich to claim an immediate return to the top-flight this season but Farke will be wary of his side’s often-breached defence.

January will provide a major oppurtunity for Norwich to reassess and restock ahead of the second-half of the season, but first they face a tough test in Watford.

Having parted ways with Vladimir Ivic after defeat at Huddersfield, the Hornets will be gunning to return to winning ways with Munoz.