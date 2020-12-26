Sheffield Wednesday are a side in trouble; let’s make no bones about that. They sit awkwardly in the Sky Bet Championship table, only off the bottom of the pile on goal difference.

Former Stoke City and Middlesbrough boss Tony Pulis (below) has been tasked with a very simple brief this season: preserve our Championship status.

He took a step towards that with a maiden win last time out against Coventry City and many more steps such as that are needed.

Tribulations and transfers at Hillsborough

Pulis is not only up against the schedule and the table, there are also machinations occuring at the club itself. The PFA have been called in to mediate after the players had their wages for November capped at £7,000.

Pulis was asked about a number of things during his pre-Blackburn presser and one of those things was the issue of the upcoming winter transfer window which opens in six days.

Commenting on this, per Yorkshire Live, Pulis is non-commital on assurances given to him and what he sees as coming out of the window. He added: “I will put things that I think need to be put in place.”

One thing that could be in place – Hutchinson

More specifically, Pulis was targeted with a question about whether the club would be going in for former midfielder Sam Hutchinson.

He responded by saying:

“This is the start of all the speculation about signing players, not bringing players in, releasing players, players going out.” “It’s all part and parcel of the game now and as a manager you have to accept it. My big thing is that I don’t want anybody to know who we’re trying to sign, I don’t want anybody to know what targets we’ve got or who we’re selling.“

It’s neither a yes nor a no from Pulis on whether Hutchinson is a target. Non-commital or cryptic? Tony Pulis is not letting on either way.

Would Sheffield Wednesday going after Sam Hutchinson be a sensible or stupid move?