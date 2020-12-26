Norwegian striker Joshua King cuts an unhappy figure at times at Bournemouth.

Yes, he’s going through the motions and turning out for the relegated side in the Sky Bet Championship but, after October comments relayed by the Daily Echo, it is clear he sees his future elsewhere.

‘Worst two months of my life’ King on summer tribulations

Joshua King spoke to Norwegian outlet TV2 and the Daily Echo carried his words in an article at the time. King was speaking of his frustration after summer moves fell through.

Speaking candidly, King said of the situation: “If I’m to be honest, it’s been the two worst months of my life. But I can’t give a reason.”

A dream return to Manchester United, where he kickstarted his football in England, was turned down by the Cherries on deadline day and and earlier interest by West Ham came to nothing.

Summer interest – King in a different castle

King thinks that he has paid his loyalty dues to the Cherries during his stay at the club. He’s scored 50 goals and provided 17 assists in 176 games for them after arriving from Blackburn Rovers.

Speaking of what would have been his preference, King said: “If it had been up to me, I would have already signed for a club and started the season, played four games and been in top form.”

As it is, he’s still at Bournemouth and has featured just six times for them this Sky Bet Championship campaign.

Three reasons West Ham United should hammer down a deal

1. Premier League experience and threat: King has 161 games of experience for Bournemouth in the Premier League. Experience counts for a lot when you are coming up against some of the world’s best players. He’s also got 48 goals and 15 assists tucked under his belt in the Premier League.

2. Goals to the cause: Jarrod Bowen leads the Hammers with four goals this season. What West Ham could do with is a centre-forward who is a pivot and focal point of their attack. King could give them that and would feed off the chances created by a dual threat such as Bowen.

3. Bournemouth backs to the wall: King is into the last six months of his current deal at Dean Court. The Cherries are reported to have wanted in the region of £17m for him in the summer window. That bargaining position has diminished and, with it, so will King’s value. West Ham could chance a cheeky January bid.

Will Joshua King see out the season at Bournemouth or is he gone in January?