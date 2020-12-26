West Ham United looked at signing Danny Welbeck after his release by Watford over the summer, as per a report by Sky Sports.

The striker ended up being thrown a Premier League lifeline by Brighton and Hove Albion after the Hornets’ relegation to the Championship last term.

Welbeck, who is 30 years old, was parted company with Watford in October and was snapped up by the Seagulls on a free transfer. He has since scored twice for Graham Potter’s side.

Hammers interest…

West Ham boss David Moyes has revealed he did consider signing him for the London club: “He has had a few injuries and he was someone who I did consider and I was probably just a little concerned about his injuries in the past more than anything else.

“I have got to say I am really pleased for him because he is a good boy, a good footballer who has worked hard on his game and been doing well for Brighton.”

He only joined Watford in 2019 but scored just twice for the Hertfordshire club last season and still had two years left on his contract at Vicarage Road before they released him.

Career to date…

Welbeck started out at Manchester United and rose up through the youth ranks as a youngster at Old Trafford. He had loan spells away at Preston North End and Sunderland as a youngster before going onto make 142 appearances for the Red Devils, chipping in with 29 goals.

Arsenal swooped to sign him in September 2014 for a fee of around £14 million and he spent five years with the London side and scored a combined 32 goals.

He is in action against West Ham this afternoon.