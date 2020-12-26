Nathan Jones brings Luton Town to the Madjeski Stadium in much better shape than they ended last season.

Scrambling against relegation worries, that is last season; this season they sit comfortable in 14th place in the Sky Bet Championship table.

The Hatters arrive in Royal Berkshire on the back of a hard-fought, creditable 0-0 draw against promotion-challenging Bournemouth last time out.

Boxing Day opponents – Reading

Home side Reading set out on a promotion drive at the start of this season like a whirling dervish.

Unbeaten in eight games with seven wins, it looked like promotion could be wrapped up by Christmas. Then came a fall from grace kickstarted by four losses on the spin.

They now sit in 8th place in the Sky Bet Championship table and enter today’s game against Luton on the back of a brace of losses against Norwich (2-1) and Brentford (3-1).

Three Luton Town players key to victory vs Reading

James Collins: whichever way you choose to look at it, getting three points means scoring goals. The bulk of that responsibility comes down to James Collins at Luton Town. The 30-year-old forward has six to his name this season and will be seen as the Hatters best chance of getting on the scoresheet.

Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu: central midfielder Mpanzu is an exciting player on his day. Today is one of those days where Luton Town will be hoping he brings that side of the game with him. Two goals and two assists this season, hopefully will be able to add to that tally vs Reading.

Matty Pearson: threat at the front must be considered with strength at the back. Pearson is an important part of that defensive line at the Kenilworth Road club and has also weighed in with two goals this campaign.

What will be the result of Reading vs Luton Town on Boxing Day?