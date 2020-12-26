Bournemouth are ‘willing to sell’ Josh King this winter, according to a report by The Athletic.

The forward only has six months left on his contract with the Cherries and they will let him leave for the right price next month.

Premier League return?

King, who is 28 years old, nearly left in the last transfer window but stuck around for the first-half of this season. However, he has made just six appearances for Jason Tindall’s men this season and could now be on his way.

Premier League duo Aston Villa and Fulham have been linked with him over recent times, as covered by The72.

Five years…

The Norway international joined Bournemouth in 2015 and has chipped in with in 50 goals in all competitions over the past five years.

He started his career in England at Manchester United and the Red Devils tried to bring him back to Old Trafford in January. The dream move back to the North West giants fell through and he remained at Bournemouth for their relegation from the top flight.

King made two appearances for United’s first-team as a youngster and had also loan spells away at Preston North End, Borussia Monchengladbach, Hull City and Blackburn Rovers.

Blackburn made his move to Ewood Park permanent in 2013 and he scored eight goals in 74 matches for the Lancashire side before Bournemouth signed him in 2015.

King has been a good servant for the Cherries but his time there appears to be coming to an end with a January departure on the cards.

