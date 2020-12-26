Preston North End travel to Derby County in the Championship this afternoon.

Alex Neil’s side will look to build on their 1-0 win over Bristol City last time out, against a Derby County side who’ve not lost in six.

But the Lilywhites will have to do it without several names, with up to six first-team players being ruled out.

Midfield duo Bard Potts and Ryan Ledson have both missed the last two outings having picked up ‘minor knocks’ earlier in the month and both are expected to be unavailable for today’s clash.

Patrick Bauer meanwhile remains a long-term absentee for Preston with an Achilles injury.

Ben Pearson is another midfielder doubtful for today’s game having picked up a nasty ankle injury earlier in the month, which has kept him out of the last four outings.

In the striking department, Louis Moult remains on the road to recovery after his ‘serious’ knee injury, whilst Billy Bodin is another player out for an extended period with a knee injury.

The injuries then are piling up for Preston and Neil.

His side have endured a contested season and Neil was at one point coming under scrutiny. But his side picked up a few wins this month to alleviate some pressure going into 2021.

Today they travel to Derby County who sit in 22nd-place of the Championship table.

Wayne Rooney’s side have gone unbeaten n six games now and could pull themselves out of the bottom-three with a result today, at the expense of Rotherham United or Nottingham Forest.