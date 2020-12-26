Charlton Athletic are in Boxing Day action against Plymouth Argyle today.

The Addicks will be looking to gift their fans a late Christmas present with three points against the Pilgrims.

Lee Bowyer’s side could take advantage of clubs above them not playing today and rise into the Play-Offs with a win.

They are eager to bounce back from their draw against Swindon Town last time out.

In a good position…

Charlton are currently sat in 7th place and are outside the top six on goal difference. Today poses an opportunity to push back into the promotion mix.

Plymouth are no pushovers under Ryan Lowe and will be keen to cause the hosts some problems as they make the festive trip to London this afternoon.

Team news…

Charlton will still be without long-term absentees Ryan Inniss, Alfie Doughty and Akin Famewo, whilst Andrew Shinnie is still out.

However, they have received a boost by the return of QPR loanee Paul Smyth. He was out with a knee injury but returned to training on Christmas Eve and is in contention for selection.

What the boss has said…

Bowyer has told their website: “Plymouth are a good side. They had a good start to the season because they’ve got players up top that can hurt you. But they’re leaking goals at the moment, so we have to exploit that.”

Predicted line-up…

Ben Amos, Chris Gunter, Darren Pratley, Jason Pearce, Ian Maatsen, Ben Watson, Alex Gilbey, Jake Forster-Caskey, Marcus Maddison, Omar Bogle, Chuks Aneke.

Who will win?