Middlesbrough manager Neil Warnock has tipped defender Paddy McNair to be playing in Europe in the next few years.

The Northern Ireland international was moved from a midfield role to centre-back ahead of the new season and has excelled since the switch.

Speaking to local media earlier this week, Warnock offered great praise to the 25-year-old, saying that he was the best player he had worked with in his management career.

He made comparisons to two players he had managed, Adel Taarabt at Queens Park Rangers and Victor Moses at Crystal Palace, but says McNair tops the lot.

READ: Middlesbrough boss opens door for Manchester City man’s departure

“I can’t think of one better, I can’t,” said Warnock. “I keep thinking.

“I’ve had goalscorers, Taarabt and Moses and people like that, individuals who can do a bit of magic.

“But as a player, as a pro, as a person, I’ve never had a better specimen than this. He’ll get better than this.

“I’ll be surprised in the next two or three years if he’s not playing in Europe at the top. He’s the best I’ve ever seen.”

McNair has in fact made one previous appearance in Europe – for Manchester United in the 2015-16 Europa League.

After joining the Premier League giants at the age of 16, McNair went on to make 27 appearances in total for the Red Devils.

His career was put on the backfoot by a move in 2016 to Sunderland, who were relegated in his first season while he missed out through injury.

McNair played little more the following season as the Black Cats suffered a second successive relegation, but he was given another chance in the Championship with Middlesbrough.

He emerged as a key player last season in midfield, but under Warnock he has stood out as a central defender.

At Manchester United he regularly featured in defence and was at one time considered a future first-choice right-back, but he has been a holding midfielder for much of his career.

Warnock said of the best position for the 43-cap international: “He thinks he’s a midfield player but he’s an average midfield player and an excellent centre-half.”