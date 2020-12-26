Oxford United want to re-sign Chris Cadden this winter, according to a report by the Daily Record.

The Scotland international is currently on the books at Major League Soccer side Columbus Crew but could be on his way back home next month.

Cadden, who is 24 years old, is also on the radar of Hibernian as Jack Ross’ men look to lure him back to the Scottish Premiership.

MLS Cup champion…

The winger has made 10 appearances in all competitions for Columbus Crew since his move over to America in July 2019. Caleb Porter’s side won the MLS Cup this year for just the second time in their history but he is not getting the game time he wants over the pond.

Cadden started out at Motherwell and went on to play 139 games for them after breaking into their first-team as a youngster. He also had a loan spell at Albion Rovers earlier in his career.

Did well at Oxford…

He then made the move to Columbus last year but was loaned to Oxford United last season. He helped the U’s get to the League One Play-Off final last term and they wanted to bring him back to the Kassam Stadium in the last transfer window.

However, he was still part of Columbus’ plans but they may let him leave next month with him now down the pecking order.

Oxford stand a good chance of re-signing him but will have to face competition from Hibs for his signature.



Will Oxford sign Cadden?