Nottingham Forest’s Miguel Guerrero is wanted by Greek outfit Aris Thessaloniki.

The Spaniard joined Forest from Olympiacos in the summer.

Hopes were high upon his arrival but in nine Championship outings, Guerrero is yet to score for the club, having sat four of the last six Forest outings on the bench.

Now, Greek reporter Gerasimos Manolidis claims that Guerrero is a wanted man in Greece:

Under first Sabri Lamouchi and now Chris Hughton, the 30-year-old forward has endured a stop-start season in English football.

Formerly of the likes of Gijon and Leganes, his arrival at Forest was a risk at best – he netted just once in 13 league games for loan side Leganes last season, and twice in 14 for Olympiacos in the season prior.

Arriving alongside Lyle Taylor, he was expected to be part of a fearsome Forest attack which also includes the likes of the recently returned Lewis Grabban.

But it’s all be a different story for Forest this season – after 20 games of the Championship season they sit in 20th-place of the table, having claimed 17 points in total.

Hughton has endured a contested start to life at the City Ground but having avoided defeat in his last two outings – one of those being a home win v Sheffield Wednesday – things are looking up in time for 2021.

They host Birmingham City in the Championship today.

As for Guerrero, his stint at Forest looks to be a fleeting one – the club could do worse than cashing in on the failed striker next month.