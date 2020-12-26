Joel Pelupessy says he’s ‘open’ to new Sheffield Wednesday deal
Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Joel Pelupessy has opened up on his future at the club, hinting that he wants to sign an extended deal.
The Dutchman is out-of-contract at the end of the season.
He signed a year-long extension going into this new season, but speaking to Dutch outlet Eflvoetbal, the 27-year-old said of his future at the club:
“My option was lifted last summer. That is the last thing I heard from the club management. I can now only work hard, train well and perform well in competitions.”
Pelupessy is in his third full-season at Hillsborough after joining from Heracles midway into the 2017/18 campaign.
He’s since made 82 Championship appearances for the club, scoring just the one goal.
He’s proved a useful player – more so under Tony Pulis than Garry Monk, with Pelupessy having featured in all but one of Pulis’ games in charge of the club.
“In principle, I am open to everything and will always listen when what comes my way,” he continued.
“In any case, I’m really enjoying myself at Sheffield. I am happy that I took this step and played many matches. I would not have wanted to miss this period.”
Going into today’s clash v Blackburn Rovers, Wednesday sit in 23rd-place of the Championship table.
Pulis picked up his first win as Wednesday boss before Christmas having claimed a 1-0 win over fellow strugglers Coventry City.
Today though, they travel to Ewood Park to face Blackburn Rovers who sit in 11th-place of the Championship table.
Tony Mowbray’s side have netted an impressive 34 goals in 20 Championship games this season to make them the league’s second-highest scorers.
Wednesday though will be gunning to build on their win over Coventry, and to pull themselves towards safety.
As for Pelupessy, his future remains uncertain – having featured 15 times in the Championship this season he’s proved a useful player, but his stay at the club might depend on Wednesday’s fortunes in the Championship this season.