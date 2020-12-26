Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Joel Pelupessy has opened up on his future at the club, hinting that he wants to sign an extended deal.

The Dutchman is out-of-contract at the end of the season.

He signed a year-long extension going into this new season, but speaking to Dutch outlet Eflvoetbal, the 27-year-old said of his future at the club:

“My option was lifted last summer. That is the last thing I heard from the club management. I can now only work hard, train well and perform well in competitions.”

Pelupessy is in his third full-season at Hillsborough after joining from Heracles midway into the 2017/18 campaign.

He’s since made 82 Championship appearances for the club, scoring just the one goal.

He’s proved a useful player – more so under Tony Pulis than Garry Monk, with Pelupessy having featured in all but one of Pulis’ games in charge of the club.

“In principle, I am open to everything and will always listen when what comes my way,” he continued.

“In any case, I’m really enjoying myself at Sheffield. I am happy that I took this step and played many matches. I would not have wanted to miss this period.”

Going into today’s clash v Blackburn Rovers, Wednesday sit in 23rd-place of the Championship table.

Pulis picked up his first win as Wednesday boss before Christmas having claimed a 1-0 win over fellow strugglers Coventry City.

Today though, they travel to Ewood Park to face Blackburn Rovers who sit in 11th-place of the Championship table.

Tony Mowbray’s side have netted an impressive 34 goals in 20 Championship games this season to make them the league’s second-highest scorers.

Wednesday though will be gunning to build on their win over Coventry, and to pull themselves towards safety.

As for Pelupessy, his future remains uncertain – having featured 15 times in the Championship this season he’s proved a useful player, but his stay at the club might depend on Wednesday’s fortunes in the Championship this season.