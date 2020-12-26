For Aitor Karanka, it is a return to the City Ground as an opposition manager. It will be return where he is hoping to come away with all three points on offer.

Karanka brings his Birmingham City outfit t ohis old stomping ground on the back of three consecutive defeats rounded off by a 4-1 home hammering by Neil Warnock’s Middlesbrough side last time out.

A win against his old side could see Forest enter the Sky Bet Championship drop zone if other results conspire against them.

Boxing Day opponents – Nottingham Forest

Home side Notingham Forest sit perilously close to the Championship drop zone. A Derby win would consign Chris Hughton’s side to drop a place closer to the bottom three in the Sky Bet Championship table.

Forest enter this St Stephen’s Day affair against Birmingham City on the back of a creditable 1-1 draw against an awkward Millwall side. The Lions too the lead when Tom Bradshaw (47′) scored but Forest were soon level through Alex Mighten (49′).

Three Birmingham City players key to victory vs Nottingham Forest

Lukas Jutkievicz: Birmingham City have no out-and-out scorers this season. There are SEVEN players sharing the top-scoring honours at the club with two goals. Jutkiewicz needs to step up and get him name on the scoresheet more, starting today.

Ivan Sanchez: Spanish right-sided attacker Sanchez really needs to make sure that he stamps his authority on this game against what can be a brittle Nottingham Forest side. He needs to make sure that he gets in the right places and continues to feed chances to others, chances that have brought him three assists.

Jeremie Bela: exciting French attacker Bela has decent output this season from two goals and a team-leading four assists. Birmingham will be looking to his flair and skill and hoping that he can carve up a Nottingham Forest side that are doubly low in the league table and confidence at the moment.

What will be the result of Nottingham Forest vs Birmingham City on Boxing Day?