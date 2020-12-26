QPR host Swansea City in the Championship this afternoon.

Mark Warburton will look to ease some mounting pressure with a result against Swansea City today.

The Rs are winless in seven Championship outings but Warburton has claimed he isn’t feeling the pressure, as his side host Steve Cooper’s high-flying Swans today.

But Warburton will have to do it without up to four first-team players today – Luke Amos, Charlie Owens, Lee Wallace and Osman Kakay.

Amos is expected to miss the remainder of the season with a serious knee injury, likewise with Owens.

Wallace remains sidelined having missed the last five outings now, whilst Kakay has missed the previous two having picked up an ‘impact injury’ v Reading earlier in the month, and remains doubtful.

QPR go into today’s game in 19th-place of the Championship table.

They’ve endured a torrid time of this season, in what is Warburton’s second full-semester in charge of the Rs.

Swansea meanwhile are enjoying another solid showing after snatching their last play-off spot last season, sitting in 3rd-place of the table going into today and with the chance to leapfrog Bournemouth into the top-two spots.

At home, QPR have claimed 13 points from 10 Championship games.

A contested home form has been QPR’s downfall this season and that’ll give Swansea hopes as they head across to West London.

Warburton though will be hoping that his side can pull off a shock and take the result, as he looks to solidify his post at the club.