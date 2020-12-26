Millwall are set to do a loan swap in January with James Brown moving to St Johnstone to replace the recalled Danny McNamara.

The Lions intend to bring right-back McNamara back into the fold early by terminating his season-long loan deal halfway through.

The 21-year-old has had a highly impressive campaign for the Scottish Premiership side, being an ever-present in the league and one of their standout players.

Millwall have taken close notice and recalled the Republic of Ireland Under-21s international, who will return to the Championship club at the beginning of January.

However, they are set to negate the Perth club’s losses by sending another youngster to them for the second half of the campaign.

Brown, who has had a previous spell in Scotland with Livingston as well as other loan moves to Carlisle United and Lincoln City, is expected to take his place, according to London News Online.

Speaking to The Herald, St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson says that the deal has not been done yet for Brown, but indicated it was ongoing.

“Losing him in January is a bit of a blow for us but we have one or two things in the pipeline,” he said.

“Hopefully we can get someone in the door who is just as good as Danny. Nothing has happened yet (regarding Brown) but hopefully we’ll get something sorted.”

The spell at St Johnstone has been the fifth of McNamara’s career, after previous non-league outings for Welling United, Dover Athletic and Havant and Waterlooville, and a spell in League Two with Newport County.

Having impressed in his time north of the border, he is now expected to provide stiff competition for Mahlon Romeo at right-back.

Covid-19 postponements mean that 16th-placed Millwall do not have another match until January 2 at the earliest, when Coventry City are set to visit The Den.