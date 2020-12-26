Arsenal’s Ainsley Maitland-Niles is wanted by Atletico Madrid next month – the 23-year-old spent the 2015/16 season on-loan at Ipswich Town.

Atletico are reportedly considering a loan move for the full-back in next month’s transfer window – it comes after Kieran Trippier was dealt a 10-week ban for breaching betting rules.

Maitland-Niles, 23, has featured just eight times in the Premier League for Arsenal this season.

Mikel Arteta’s side are battling relegation this season in what’s proving to be an unprecedented year for the Gunners, and Maitland-Niles could well be departing.

The Englishman has made over 60 Premier League appearances for the club and has a handful of England caps to his name.

But given his underused position in Arteta’s side this season, reports now claims that he could be heading out on-loan next month.

After making his league debut for Arsenal in the 2014/15 season, Maitland-Niles would get his first proper taste of first-team football at Portman Road.

He featured 30 times in the Championship for Ipswich Town that season, scoring once.

Then a young and hungry winger, Maitland-Niles impressed the watching Ipswich fans and put himself in good stead to return to Arsenal soon after.

Since, Ipswich have dropped down into League One and are struggling to get out – they currently sit in 6th-place of the League One table, and go in action against Fleetwood Town after New Year.

A contested season for Ipswich, but for Maitland-Niles, the Tractor Boys have played a part in his progression, and fans will wish him well in his next venture.