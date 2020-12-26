Sheffield Wednesday travel to Blackburn Rovers in the Championship today.

Tony Pulis will look to build on his first win as Wednesday boss, having claimed a 1-0 home victory over fellow strugglers Coventry City last time out.

But the Owls are injury-stricken and without five first-team players for today’s clash – Julian Borner, Massimo Luongo, Cameron Dawson, Aden Flint and Dominic Iorfa.

Dawson and Luongo are sidelined with knee injuries which means Kieren Westwood is likely to start in goal for the Owls.

Flint remains the long-term absentee with a hamstring injury and Iorfa is expected to miss the remainder of the season having undergone Achilles surgery before Christmas.

Borner meanwhile is out with a head injury. Speaking to Examiner Live ahead of today’s clash, Pulis had this to say on Borner and Luongo:

“Julian is an issue for us. He is still struggling with the knock that he had. We are going to have to rest to him.

“I don’t think there is any substantial damage there but I think we have to be careful with him. You have to be extra careful with head injuries.

“Massimo is another injury that we have to be careful with. He played really too early and that was down to his enthusiasm and want to play and it has weakened the area a little bit.”

Wednesday go into today’s game in 23rd-place of the Championship table – still four points off safety.

Derby County now sit four points in-front of Wednesday after experiencing some resurgent form under Wayne Rooney, whilst Blackburn sit in 11th-place of the table.

Tony Mowbray’s side though have lost three of their last four in the Championship.

A huge game for both sides today but the pressure will be on Pulis to deliver another result – he’ll be gunning to maintain his side’s form from last time round, and avoiding defeat today should be a solid result.