Blackburn Rovers manager Tony Mowbray has said that he is considering a loan move for a centre-back in January.

The Championship club have been ravaged by defensive injuries and Mowbray has already made clear that the position is his top priority in the upcoming transfer window.

However, the budget is tight at Ewood Park following Blackburn’s summer recruitment, and Mowbray has acknowledged that the money will likely not be there for a permanent addition.

But the experienced boss admits that the loan market may provide a potential solution to ease their short-term worries at the back.

Speaking to the Lancashire Telegraph, Mowbray said: “As we stand there’s no money left for January.

“We get a budget and we spend the budget if we feel it’s appropriate but if we don’t feel we can find the right players we don’t spend it.

“I try and not waste money for the owners, but in the summer window we spent the budget.

“It’s an area if our aspirations are what they are then we need to look at that and I need to go to the owners and ask the question and see if we can find a loan, or some finance to add to the squad.”

Injuries have bitten quite savagely in defence for Mowbray’s side this season.

Scott Wharton is expected to miss the rest of the campaign with an Achilles injury that he suffered earlier this month against Brentford.

Derrick Williams is also likely to be out long-term after suffering a quad injury last week.

Added to those, Daniel Ayala has also been out recently with a knock, although he could potentially make a Boxing Day return.

If not, the only fit central defenders left at Mowbray’s disposal are Darragh Lenihan and youngster Hayden Carter.

The manager chose to move Bradley Johnson from midfield to play alongside Lenihan in last weekend’s defeat to Stoke City.

Ayala’s return would be of some relief as Blackburn look to return to form after Christmas.

Handicapped by those injuries, Rovers have lost three of their past four matches, going down by a single goal against Bristol City, Norwich City and Stoke City.

The Boxing Day visit of relegation-threatened Sheffield Wednesday provides an opportunity to post some points, before Blackburn finish the calendar year three days later at Huddersfield Town.