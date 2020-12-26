Millwall boss Gary Rowett has played down the possibility of Ben Thompson leaving on-loan next month.

Thompson, 25, was wanted by Portsmouth in the last transfer window.

The midfielder had spent part of the 2018/19 season at the club where he featured 23 times and scored twice, having made 28 Championship appearances for the Lions last time round.

He’s featured 13 times in this current season but ahead of next month’s transfer window, Rowett has told London News Online how he doesn’t expect Thompson to ask for a loan move.

“There has always been interest in Thommo from different places and I know there’s been quite a lot of speculation from the Portsmouth end about their interest in the past, because he did really well there,” Rowett explained.

“But he is an important part of what we’re doing. Until Thommo comes to me and says: ‘I haven’t had enough game time – I need to play more’ then there isn’t really a debate I need to have. I don’t anticipate that [conversation] happening.”

Millwall have struggled this season.

With Rowett taking over partway into the last season and guiding the club to an eventual 8th-place finish, hopes were high going into this new season.

But after 20 games of the season, Millwall sit in 16th having claimed 25 points – they’ve won just one of their last 12 in the Championship, but having lost only four of those.

Proving hard to beat but finding it difficult to see winning positions through, Millwall fans have become unsettled with the performances of their side this season.

Millwall now don’t feature until 2021 – they host Coventry City on the 2nd of January.

Thompson meanwhile looks to be in a contested position. Hes not started a game since the start of this month having been utilised more as a substitute.

But Rowett clearly favours him – should he approach him for a loan mvoe next month, Rowett might not have a leg to stand on.