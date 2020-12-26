A report from Stoke Sentinel has suggested that pairing Kevin Wimmer and Moritz Bauer could leave the club in next month’s transfer window.

Stoke City boss Michael O’Neill looks set for a busy month in January.

His side went into Christmas in 7th-place of the table – level on points with Middlesbrough in 6th-place – and vying for a return to the Premier League under the Northern Irish boss.

A few signings might be needed but in order to bring some names in, Stoke City might have to offload a few first.

Bauer, 28, is one name who could be on the move – the Austrian spent last season on-loan at Celtic where he’d make nine Scottish Premiership appearances, returning to the Bet365 ahead of this season.

But he’s yet to make a single appearance for the club in this 2020/21 season, and so his future at the club looks contested.

His Austrian counterpart Wimmer is another name who’s tipped to leave next month.

The 28-year-old centre back is formerly of Tottenham Hotspur. He spent last season with Mouscron but returned to Stoke this time round – he too is yet to make a single appearance all season.

Both players have featured for the development squad a handful of times this season, and both are rumoured to have missed out on moves away from the club last summer.

With both still contracted to the club beyond this season, O’Neill might have a task in offloading both next month in order to make room in the budget, but the report claims that both could be sacrificed.

An interesting watch, but whether O’Neill can afford to sell two defensive options remain to be seen.