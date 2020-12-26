Norwich City have tied down Dutch international goalkeeper Tim Krul to a new contract that runs until 2024.

The 32-year-old is in his third season with the Canaries, having signed from Brighton and Hove Albion in the summer of 2018.

He played every match in a promotion-winning first season in the Championship, before impressing despite Norwich’s dismal showing in the Premier League last year.

Having continued to shine for the current leaders in the second tier, Krul has been rewarded with a new long-term deal.

READ: Potential new suitor emerges in January race for Norwich City’s Emi Buendia

His form even brought a recent international recall, playing for the Netherlands for the first time in 2015 this autumn.

The retention of a player with his pedigree represents a significant piece of business for the Canaries, as well as a vote of confidence to hand a three-and-a-half-year deal to a player who will be 36 by the end.

Speaking to the official club website after putting pen to paper on the new contract, Krul said: “Proud is the big word.

“I’m excited to commit my future to Norwich and have had an amazing two and a half years already at this club, so I’m excited to add another three and a half years to that.

“The plan the club has got for the next few years is exciting and there’s some young, exciting talent coming through the ranks as well.

“From top to bottom, it’s a club I want to be at; one that’s run really well from Michael and Delia to the kitman. It’s an exciting time for the club, for sure.

“As a player, you want to be loved and I’ve got a great relationship with the fans. The club giving me this three-and-a-half-year contract shows the belief they’ve still got in me.”

His manager throughout his entire tenure at the club, Daniel Farke, gave great praise to a player he called “by far the best goalkeeper in this league”.

Farke said: “To have a player with his experience and quality is fantastic, because if you want to be a successful club, whatever league you play in, you always need a top-class goalkeeper.

“He’s still in a really good age for a goalkeeper and can play many more years. It’s good news he was willing to sign a long-term contract because there is lots of interest in a player of his quality and experience.”

Krul has been based in England since the age of 15, when he joined Newcastle United.

He went on to make over 180 appearances for the Magpies, but his future was highly uncertain after losing his place in the team.

After loan spells back in the Netherlands with Ajax and AZ, and a move to Brighton in which he didn’t make a single league appearance, his time at the top level looked to be over.

But Norwich, who have also handed a new deal to promising young forward Adam Idah until 2024, came to his salvation, and he is now just three games away from a century of appearances for the club.