Preston North End have recalled Jack Baxter from his loan spell with non-league side Stalybridge Celtic.

The midfielder is yet to make his first-team debut but has been part of Alex Neil’s squad so far in this Championship campaign.

He was allowed to leave on loan for Northern Premier League outfit Stalybridge at the beginning of November to gain more experience.

READ: Preston North End manager speaks on Ben Davies future amid Sheffield United, Celtic links

That move was intended to last until January, but the suspension of the season at that level meant Baxter has only been able to make one appearance.

The 20-year-old made a return to Deepdale last month, when he was named among the substitutes for Preston 4-1 defeat at Watford.

Now the loan has been officially terminated, according to the Stalybridge local newspaper, the Tameside Correspondent.

Baxter will now be available for the Lilywhites during the busy upcoming festive fixture list.

Preston head to Derby County for their Boxing Day match, before finishing the calendar year with a home match against Coventry City.

A run of three matches in seven days is completed on January 2 with a second consecutive match on home soil, against Nottingham Forest.

Although yet to debut, Baxter is a viable playing option having been training with the first-team squad this season.

He has been with the club for more than a decade, first signing for the academy at under-9 level and signing his first professional deal in 2017.

As well as Stalybridge, he has also had loan spells in non-league with Clitheroe and his hometown club Chorley.