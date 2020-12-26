Home side Nottingham Forest sit perilously close to the Championship drop zone. A Derby win would consign Chris Hughton’s side to drop a place closer to the bottom three in the Sky Bet Championship table.

Forest enter this St Stephen’s Day affair against Birmingham City on the back of a creditable 1-1 draw against an awkward Millwall side. The Lions too the lead when Tom Bradshaw (47′) scored but Forest were soon level through Alex Mighten (49′).

Boxing Day opponents – Birmingham City

Aitor Karanka brings his Birmingham side to the City Ground on the back of three consecutive defeats rounded off by a 4-1 home hammering by Neil Warnock’s Middlesbrough side last time out.

The Blues bring with them this inconsitency and will attempt to gain all three points against their hosts and improve their points total (currently 25) even if they cannot improve their position (17th) in the league table.

Three Nottingham Forest players key to victory vs Birmingham City

Lyle Taylor: quite bluntly put, if Taylor isn’t scoring for Forest – who is. He has four goals for the season, which is a lowly haul considering the season is 20 games in. No other Forest player has more than one goal. He needs to turn up and he needs to bring his scoring boots.

Anthony Knockaert: 29-year-old Frenchman Knockaert has Premier League class; he needs to start showng it more. On his day he is the brightest spark in what can be a dull Forest side. He must grab this game by the collar and scare Birmingham City to death with what he is caable of.

Brice Samba: you can be as gung-ho as you like going forward but it you are weak at the back then all that is undone. Samba is a good keeper and much better than ‘good’ on his day. What he needs is one of those days. He’s shown in the past he’s capable of doing so. Now he needs another one of those days today against the visitors from Birmingham.

What will be the result of Nottingham Forest vs Birmingham City on Boxing Day?