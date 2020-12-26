Sheffield Wednesday are on the road again for Boxing Day, their fifth away trip on the spin, as they head to Lancashire to face Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park.

They will travel on the back of Tony Pulis’ first win for his new side. That win was a tight-fought contest where a Tom Lees headed goal (below) ground out a 1-0 win over fellow strugglers Coventry City.

Yet, as Yorkshire Live’s Dom Howson writes in his article, they will have to look to beat Tony Mowbray’s men minus a few key men.

Owls fly to Lancashire still with a mountain to climb

Sheffield Wednesday’s win over Coventry City last time out dragged them above Wycombe Wanderers and off the bottom of the Sky Bet Championship table on goal difference. It is a small step which needs repeating many more times.

Effectively another five points, when considering goal differences, separate Tony Pulis’ side from the last side safe of the relegation mire at the bottom of the Championship pile. Picking up those points and getting into a groove is something that is needed.

That win against the Sky Blues snapped a a four-game losing streak and Pulis’ charges cannot afford to drop back to those ways to much from here on in.

Over to Rovers but key worries

In his article, Howson says that Wednesday are up against it from the off before they kick the game of at Ewood Park with news that key duo Julian Borner and Massimo Luongo will both be absent having failed to shake of their respective head and knee injuries.

He also adds that there could be an even more significant obstacle for the Owls should a trio of players, Josh Windass, Kadeem Harris and Barry Bannan fail to shrug off muscle injuries.

With Luongo and Borner missing, it is a hard ask; having Bannan, Harris and WIndass out would move the needle from ‘hard’ to ‘extremely’ difficult.

