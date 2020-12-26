Norwich were relegated from the Premier League on the back of a horror run to the end of last season. Today they travel to Watford in a game that pits two relegated Premier League sides against each other.

The Canaries really have taken flight and they are looking and playing like promotion contenders already. They enter today’s match on the back of a solid 2-0 win over Cardiff City.

Boxing Day opponents – Watford

Watford come into today’s match-up on the back of a 2-0 loss to an inconsistent Huddersfield Town side that saw the candle snuffed out on Vladimir Ivic’s four-month reign at the London side.

Xisco Muñoz’s reign will start with his 5th place side taking on Daniel Farke’s Canaries who are already flying high at the top of the Sky Bet Championship table.

Three players key to Norwich’s chances of victory vs Watford

Teemu Pukki: Pukki has been a relevation at the Canaries since arriving at the club. He’s particulalry proven to be too hot to handle in the Championship and he has already racked up 10 goals this season so far. Leads the line exceptionally well and is fed by those behind him.

Emiliano Buendia: Argentinian attacking midfielder Buendia is having the season of seasons so far. He’s glowing in every game that he plays and has hit the back of the net six times as well as providing six assists. A tricky and very skillful player and one that Watford will have to watch closely.



Grant Hanley: veteran centre-back Hanley will need to keep on his toes to help nullify the threat posed by the like of Watford’s Troy Deeney and Ismaila Sarr. They say attacks win games but defence wins titles and Hanley is part and parcel of a very organised Canaries rearguard.

What will be the result of Watford vs Norwich City on Boxing Day?