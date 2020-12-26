Watford are the hosts to Norwich in today’s St Stephen’s Day clash at Vicarage Road.

They come into today’s match-up on the back of a 2-0 loss to an inconsistent Huddersfield Town side that saw the candle snuffed out on Vladimir Ivic’s four-month reign at the London side.

Xisco Muñoz’s reign will start with his 5th place side taking on Daniel Farke’s Canaries who are already flying high at the top of the Sky Bet Championship table.

Boxing Day opponents – Norwich City

The Canaries really have taken flight and they are looking and playing like promotion contenders already. They enter today’s match on the back of a solid 2-0 win over Cardiff City.

That win was enough to stretch their lead at the top to five points over AFC Bournemouth and help to underline their credentials as promotion favourites.

Three players key to Watford’s chances of victory vs Norwich

Troy Deeney: veteran striker Deeney will be key to Watford’s chances of upsetting the Norwich applecart and grabbing all three points. Proven quality at this level and at Premier League level. Feed him well and Watford will stand themselves in the best stead to score the goals needed for the win.

Ismaila Sarr: 22-year-old Sarr is being eyed up by Premier League sides and it isn’t hard to see why. Speed and pace to burn, Sarr could be that key which unlocks Norwich’s defensive lock and give the Hornets the upper hand in a game that both sides are capable enough of winning.

Ben Foster: veteran keeper Foster will need to make sure he brings his positioning and cat-like reflexes with him today in light of Norwich’s dangerous attacking intent. Emiliano Buendia and Teemo Pukki have goals in them every game; Foster needs to ensure he’s not picking the ball out of the net too often, if at all.

What will be the result of Watford vs Norwich City on Boxing Day?