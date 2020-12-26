Cardiff City come into this home game on the back of a disappointing 2-0 loss to Norwich City last time out.

This result left them in 10th place in the Sky Bet Championship table and they’ll entertain 4th place Brentford with a last-six-game record of four wins and two defeats.

As it stands, the Bluebirds sit just four points outside the play-off places – the last of which is held by Middlesbrough.

Boxing Day opponents – Brentford

Cardiff’s visitors to South Wales are London side Brentford in a St Stephen’s Day battle that promises goals.

Thomas Frank’s side enter tomorrow’s in Wales on the back of a good 3-1 victory over Reading at their new ground – the Brentford Community Stadium.

It was a result guaranteed by goals from Matias Jensen (11′) and a Bryan Mbeumo brace (23’/29′) before a Sone Aluko (64′) reply from Reading. This leaves them handily placed to challenge for an automatic promotion spot; they currently sit in 4th place and are just three points behnd AFC Bournemouth in 2nd.

Three players key to Cardiff’s chances of victory vs Brentford

Kieffer Moore: big striker Moore will be the Bluebirds biggest threat in front of goal – he has netted eight times so far this season. He will pose a threat to Brentford’s centre-backs with his physicality.

Joe Ralls: the Welsh side will need to command the centre of the park and gain the upper hand in the midfield engine room. Ralls is the man who can do that. He has three goals and three assists to him name this season.

Harry Wilson: Liverpool loanee Wilson is one player who gets Cardiff City ticking over and, with sufficient service from those around him, will be a distinct threat to Brentford all afternoon long.

