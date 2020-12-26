Brentford come into this game in Wales on the back of a good 3-1 victory over Reading at their new ground – the Brentford Community Stadium.

It was a result guaranteed by goals from Matias Jensen (11′) and a Bryan Mbeumo brace (23’/29′) before a Sone Aluko (64′) reply from Reading.

It was a result that leaves Brentford handily placed in the Sky Bet Championship table in 4th place and in touch with the automatic promotion places.

Boxing Day opponents – Cardiff City

Brentford’s hosts for this St Stephen’s Day class are Cardiff City. The Bluebirds come into this game in 10th place in the table and with four wins and two losses in their last six games.

Last time out they were easily contained and beaten 2-0 by a Norwich side looking like serious promotion contenders already.

Three players key to Brentford’s chances of victory vs Cardiff City

Ivan Toney: there were some who doubted whether Toney would be able to make the step up from League One to the Championship. 16 goals in 20 appearances have answered those doubts and then some. If he scores, and he’s shown he can, Brentford are in with a chance of three points.

Bryan Mbeumo: French striker Mbeumo is the only remaining member of Brentford’s BMW front three with the departures of Olly Watkins and Said Benrahma. He’s scored three goals and provided five assists this season – he’s a threat to Cardiff and one they need to take seriously.



Matias Jensen: Danish midfielder Jensen has one goal to his name and four assists this season. He has job to do at the centre of the Brentford midfield and forms a solid engine core with fellow central midfielder Josh Da Silva.

What will be the result of Cardiff City vs Brentford on Boxing Day?