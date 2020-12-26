Speaking to Football Insider, pundit Kevin Phillips says that it is his belief that a Leeds United move for Reading starlet Michael Olise would only be in the youngster’s best interests if certain parameters were met.

For Phillips, there is a need to balance out his potential to develop with whether this would be best undertaken at Reading and the Majedski or Leeds United and Elland Road.

Who is Michael Olise – his football journey

Olise began his journey in English football as a youngster in Manchester City’s youth set-up, later transferring to a similar set-up at Chelsea. He left Stamford Bridge and headed to Reading as a 14-year-old.

Before making the leap to the first-team, Olise starred in the age groups at Reading. He scored two goals in 16 appearances for the Under-18s before stepping up in class and output for the Under-23s. In 18 games for them, Olise began to show his potential with six goals and four assists.

He made the leap to the first-team with ease and has gone on to make 48 appearances for them – appearances where he has scored four goals and provided nine assists. This season, with four goals and seven assists, the young Frenchman has caught the eye of Premier League sides.

Pundit Phillips discusses Olise options

Reading are resgined to the fact that Olise will leave the Majedski Stadium this coming January and the winter transfer window. Pundit Kevin Phillips thinks that Olise would be best served staying “at Reading for the rest of the season” and helping get Reading promoted to the Premier League.

Commenting specifically of the links to Leeds United, Phillips questions the impact that he’d make at Elland Road. Commenting on this he says:

“Is he going to play at Leeds? Probably not. He may come off the bench and start the odd game but it would disrupt his development.”

What Phillips does go on to discuss is a compromise, one where both sides get the best of both worlds. For him, a buy-to-loan option would be the best for Michael Olise in terms of his development. On this, pundit Phillips states:

“The other option is he signs for Leeds and then returns to Reading on loan for the second half of the season. I would not have issues with that. You could get him signed up and then send him back. That could be an option.“

Options aside, it is clear that there will be a lot of interest in Michael Olise and Leeds United will be just one of those teams expressing said interest.

