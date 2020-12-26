The Terriers come into this game at Oakwell on the back of an impressive 2-0 victory over play-off side Watford last weekend at the John Smith’s Stadium.

It was a game that saw the end of Vladimir Ivic’s four-month tenure at Vicarage Road.

Carlos Corberan’s side arrive in 12th place in the Sky Bet Championship table, a place above hosts Barnsley with both sides sharing 28 points.

Boxing Day opponents – Barnsley

Huddersfield’s hosts are South Yorkshire side Barnsley who lost 2-0 who lost last time out to promotion-challenging Swansea.

That defeat snapped a three-game win streak that the Tykes had been on. They enter this match up against their Yorkshire rivals equal on points, equal on goal difference but a place lower in 13th.

Three players key to Huddersfield Town’s chances of victory vs Barnsley

Josh Koroma: left-sided attacker Koroma will be vital to Town’s chances of victory at Oakwell on Boxing Day. He’s the Terriers leading scorer on six goals and has two assists. If he brings his scoring boots, it could be game over for Barnsley.

Frazier Campbell: veteran striker Campbell has four goals to his name this season and is proving that age is not an issue for his game. Playing at the centre of a front three, he often pops up in the right place and gives defenders nightmares.

Isaac Mbenza: Belgium Under-21 international Mbenza plays on the right of Huddersfield’s front three and is really hitting his stride. Has three goals and three assists this season. The sort of player who really does put defenders on the back foot.

What will be the result of Barnsley vs Huddersfield Town on Boxing Day?