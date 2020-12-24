Huddersfield Town supporters have been handed a massive boost on Christmas Eve, with head coach Carlos Corberan signing a new contract with the Terriers.

Corberan arrived in Huddersfield over the summer, and has impressed so far. He has made a real impact with the Terriers, who currently sit 12th in the Championship table.

And while a new contract so early in to his reign might seem like a hasty decision from chairman Phil Hodgkinson, it’s clearly been well planned.

He said:

“Ahead of bringing Carlos and his team to the Club at the conclusion of last season, we laid out a specific set of criteria that we wanted from our new Head Coach.

It is fair to say, after five months, that Carlos and his team have shown everything we were looking for – and more.”

The extension is a massive boost, and comes at a perfect time for Huddersfield with just days until the January transfer window, where Corberan will surely be backed.

The extension also sees fellow coaching members Jorge Alacorn, Narcis Pelach and Danny Schofield sign new deals, a boost to Corberan who has built a great relationship with his backroom staff.

Huddersfield travel to Barnsley on Boxing Day in what promises to be a really tough encounter, but this evenings news will only boost the morale within the Terriers camp, ahead of the Yorkshire derby.

It’s clear that Carlos Corberan has made an impression on the board at Huddersfield, since his arrival over the summer. The Yorkshire side are holding their own again in the Championship, after an underwhelming campaign last season, and appear to be growing in confidence.

The victory over Watford at the weekend was a reminder why other Championship teams should not expect an easy ride against Huddersfield.

Head coach Carlos Corberan has really implemented his ideas at the club, and the Terriers are looking free flowing once again. If Huddersfield can get their recruitment right in January, they could solidify a spot in the top 12 at least come May.

As their plans for a prosperous future under Corberan have today been revealed.