Last time out, Barnsley lost 2-0 against play-off challenging Swansea. This defeat broke the Tykes three-game win streak.

It was enough to leave them in 13th place in the Sky Bet Championship table on 28 points. This leaves them just five points shy of the play-off places.

Boxing Day opponents – Huddersfield Town

Barnsley’s visitors to Oakwell for this St Stephen’s Day battle are the Tykes West Yorkshire neighbours Huddersfield Town.

Carlos Coberan’s side are a place above their hosts in 12th but with the same 28 points in their pockets.

The Terriers come into the game at Oakwell on the back of an impressive 2-0 victory over play-off side Watford last weekend at the John Smith’s Stadium. It was a game that saw the end of Vladimir Ivic’s four-month tenure at Vicarage Road.

Three players key to Barnsley’s chances of victory vs Huddersfield Town

Cauley Woodrow: Barnsley will need Woodrow at his best to combat a very energetic Huddersfield side. He’s been at the very centre of all that has been good about the Tykes this season and is a dual threat with seven goals and four assists.

Alex Mowatt: former Leeds United midfielder Mowatt is that beating heart of the Barnsley side. He’s a the centre of all that they produce and commands the midfield engine room. He’s not just a creative passer though, he has a goal threat through the three to his name this season already.

Michael Sollbauer: against an attack that can threaten such as Huddersfield’s attack can, defenders will be needed. Austrian centre-back Sollbauer will be one of those who will be needed to keep the Terriers front three in-check.

What will be the result of Barnsley vs Huddersfield Town? on Boxing Day?