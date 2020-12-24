Isaac Mbenza is a highly-rated youngster at Huddersfield Town. The Terriers paid the best part of around £11.2m to rubber stamp that potential when signing him on a permanent deal from French side Montpelier in July 2019.

Last season Mbenza, whose current deal with Huddersfield Town runs until summer 2021, spent from January-June back in France on loan to Ligue 2 side Amiens.

This season, 2020/21, he’s back with the Terriers who hold the option of a year’s extension to his current deal if they wish to exercise this.

Mbenza – this season in the Sky Bet Championship

The 16-cap, two-goal Belgium Under-21 international has shown, through his displays for Carlos Corberan’s Huddersfield Town outfit, that he’s got the skills and potential for the Championship.

In 19 appearances he has scored two goals and provided four assists – including both in Huddersfield’s 2-0 win over Watford last time out.

He’s also got Premier League experience with the Terriers, appearing in 22 games during their 2018/19 campaign when they were relegated from English football’s top flight. In that doomed campaign, the Belgian scored one goal, against Manchester United (picture – above), and provided one assist in a defeat at Burnley.

3 Reasons Bournemouth should revisit Mbenza interest

Bournemouth were credited with interest in Isaac Mbenza by French media giant L’Equipe back in January this year. Bournemouth were a Premier League side then, one that was fighting a relegation battle. That battle was unsuccessful and they are now a Championship side hoping for promotion.

Here are three reasons why Bournemouth should consider revisiting that January 2020 interest a year later.

1. He’d add to a sparkling attack: in an inconsistent side such as Huddersfield are, Mbenza is showing consistency. His two goals and four assists would easily translate to an attacking outfit such as Bournemouth.

2. He can do a job at the next level: Mbenza is good enough to play at the next level. He showed that in the one season he’d appeared there with Huddersfield. He’d show that threat he has even more with a side packed to the gills with attacking talent such as Dominic Solanke and Juior Stanislas. Isaac Mbenza would help Bournemouth get to the Premier League.

3. He wouldn’t cost the earth: with just six months left of his current deal, with Huddersfield Town unlikely to offer him the assurances he’d want, then Bournemouth would have a strong bargaining position. Come January, the Cherries might want to test the waters with a bid. He’s not going to cost them the £11.2m Huddersfield paid Montpellier for him.

Should Bournemouth revisit January 2020 interest in Huddersfield Town's Isaac Mbenza?