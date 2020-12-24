Sunderland are deep in the throes of a takeover deal that seems to slow, almost stall, start up again and plough on. There are many willing it over the line but it isn’t quite there just yet.

As it stands, the big interest comes from a consortium headed up by Kyril Louis-Dreyfuss who is the 22-year-old son of former Marseille owner Robert Dreyfuss. This consortium also includes Sunderland minority shareholder Juan Sartori.

Sunderland takeover moves, slows, moves again

Sunderland are a big club and they are a club not that far removed in time from the Premier League. After subsequent relegations, they found themselves in League One in 2018 and have been there ever since.

Sun reporter Alan Nixon said four days ago that the boundaries of the deal seemed to be shifting and that 22-year-old Dreyfuss wanted the deal parameters rejigging so that he had more than the original 39% of club shares he’d have been left with.

That would have given him more bargaining power at the club, allowing him greater control over club issues and matters. These parameters are still shrouded in mystery and it is a takeover which some are hearing that is over but the crossing of the ‘t’ and dotting of the ‘i’.

‘Very, very close’ Sunderland takeover – reporter adds extra hope

Earlier today, former Sunderland player Gordon Armstrong said on Twitter that he’d heard that a takeover was “very, very close” and that Dreyfuss would have “power to rule and make his own descision’s [sic].”

Sun reporter Alan Nixon, responding to a fan comment directed at him, retweeted his answer on Twitter:

The figures inside the deal are close. But always careful to say anything done until all complete. There are other knock on issues here. That American money. It’s a complicated deal. But there does seem to be progress this week. https://t.co/w7o6YF355p — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) December 24, 2020

Here Nixon agrees that the deal is close t ocompletion but admits that there are other considerations that must be taken into account.

What is most positive coming out of Nixon’s retweet is that final sentence: “but there does seem to be progress this week.”

Sunderland fans will be hoping that this ‘progress’ develops and that a full takeover is completed sooner rather than later.