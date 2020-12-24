Sheffield Wednesday manager Tony Pulis has revealed what he said to Moses Odubajo in a recent meeting with the player.

The full-back was dropped from the Owls squad last weekend, when they ended their winless run in the Championship with victory over Coventry City.

It came after a controversial moment in the previous game at Nottingham Forest, when Odubajo ‘high-fived’ opposition striker Lewis Grabban after he scored.

The player has publicly given his side of the story, insisting it was a misunderstanding as he expected the goal to be ruled out for a foul.

That has cut little mustard with his manager, however, with Pulis very unhappy with his actions.

In his pre-match press conference ahead of Wednesday’s trip to Blackburn Rovers on Boxing Day, Pulis explained to The72 what he said in a meeting with Odubajo in the past week over the incident.

“I’ve had a good chat with Mo,” he said. “His interpretation of it is different to ours but I think he made a mistake.

“How many people in our lives make mistakes? We have to move on and get on with it.

“He’s playing for a fabulous football club, steeped in tradition. He’s got to realise and understand along with the rest of them that they have a duty and a responsibility to honour that football club in every way, on and off the pitch.”

Pulis did not directly respond to the question of whether he would be available for selection again when Sheffield Wednesday head to Blackburn.

If he is not, the Owls could be left without a considerable contingent of players unavailable, with a number of injury doubts as well.

The key trip of skipper Barry Bannan, winger Kadeem Harris and striker Josh Windass have all missed much or all of the week’s training with muscular injuries.

Defender Julian Borner (facial) and midfielder Massimo Luongo (knee) are also highly unlikely to feature.

Meanwhile, goalkeeper Cameron Dawson (knee) remains out for another month and centre-back Dominic Iorfa (Achilles) is unlikely to play again this season.

Wednesday spend Christmas Day inside the relegation zone, four points from safety in 23rd place.