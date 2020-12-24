Takeovers are, by their very nature, absolute behemoths of things to get over and completed. That is certainly proving to be the point with regard to the takeover that is going through at Sunderland.

Some are saying that it is a takeover that is drawing closer to completion and when that happens current owner Stuart Donald will relinquish control to a consortium willing to continue running the Black Cats.

Sunderland and the new takeover

Sunderland, despite being in League One are a bona fide ‘big club’ as the tag goes. They remain more than a viable, going concern and that is why the above ‘new owners’, are interested.

These ‘new owners’ will led by current minority shareholder Juan Sartori and Kyril Louis-Dreyfuss, the 22-year-old son of former Marseille owner Robert.

The Guardian’s Ed Aarons and Louise Taylor (link -above) reported that Uruguayan Sartori was “behind the move to bring in Louis-Dreyfus having made contact with him six months ago about the possibility of acquiring a majority stake.”

Sunderland takeover – rapidly changing landscape

Four days ago, Sun reporter Alan Nixon released this little snippet on his personal Twitter feed:

This was a situation that brought more questions than provided answers. One fan asked a question yesterday about the takeover and how close it was – reporter Nixon answered that and shut it down:

Nobody been briefed. Why would they be? https://t.co/s7oX7JRXNM — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) December 23, 2020

New day and new points on takeover posed

Then, today, a new perspective was put forward by former Black Cat player Gordon Armstrong who put the following out on his Twitter feed:

Hearing great news, a new majority shareholder with the power to rule and make his own decision’s KL Dreyfus is very, very close to acquiring our FC Safc, after a few bumps in the road.

It certainly won’t be an easy job, but wish him all the luck in the world 🔴⚪️🔴⚪️

Merry Xmas — Gordon Armstrong (@GordonIanArmst1) December 24, 2020

Armstrong’s assertion that the takeover “is very, very close” is more than welcome news that Sunderland could be announcing new owners sooner rather than later.

Will Sunderland be receiving happy news this Christmas about the Dreyfuss takeover?