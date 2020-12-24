Swansea City will recall 22-year-old midfielder Jack Evans from his loan spell with Pafos, the club have confirmed.

In the summer transfer window, Swansea City opted to send academy graduate Jack Evans out on loan away from the Liberty Stadium.

Evans joined Cypriot side Pafos FC, who were managed by former Swansea Under-23 coach John Toshack at the time.

Swansea return awaits

However, it has now been confirmed that Evans will be returning to the Championship side in the January transfer window.

The 22-year-old’s loan spell has not gone quite as planned. Toshack and fellow ex-Swansea coach Gary Richards left Pafos, leaving Evans out of favour.

Evans played in just two games during his time with Pafos, with his last appearance for the Cypriot side coming on October 18th.

What next for Evans?

With a return to South Wales scheduled, it will be interesting to see how Evans’ situation pans out.

The vast majority of his game time with the club has come with the Swans’ Under-23s. Evans has played 45 times for their second-string side, making one senior appearance.

Evans has one loan spell under his belt, spending time with Mansfield Town earlier this year. It awaits to be seen if Steve Cooper keeps him at the Liberty Stadium or looks to send him out on loan again.

