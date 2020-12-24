24-year-old right-wing star Isaac Mbenza arrived at Huddersfield Town from Montpelier in early July 2019 for £11.25m after a loan deal the season before.

Last season Mbenza, whose current deal runs until summer 2021, spent from January-June back in France on loan to Ligue 2 side Amiens. This season, 2020/21, he’s back with the Terriers.

Mbenza – back in Huddersfield with Corberan

Despite being in the second tier of English football, Huddersfield have been able to hang on to Belgium Under-21 international Mbenza. His style of play is perfectly suited to the brand of football that Carlos Coberan is trying to instill in the Terriers.

He’s definitely impressed in his exertions for Corberan’s Terriers and that can be seen in his output since the season started. He has made 20 appearances for Town, scoring two goals and providing four assists. Last time out he assisted both Huddersfield goals in the 2-0 win over Watford which saw the end of Vladimir Ivic at the Hornets.

Corberan has decisions to make

It’s a fine tightrope for Carlos Coberan to walk. Mbenza’s contract is due up in June 2021 although the club hold an option of a year’s extension. He has the class that one would think should be on a bigger stage such as the Premier League.

If Huddersfield Town, currently in 12th and five points shy of the play-offs, aren’t in a viable position to challenge for the Premier League then can Mbenza be convinced to sign an extended deal or will he accept the railroaded extension the Terriers have the right to issue?

Alternatively, should teams see his commitment and output before January 1 and the opening of the winter window – this would present other issues that Town might want to take advantage of. It is not beyond the bounds of credulity that a side challenging in the Championship would be tempted to swoop in for Mbenza.

Should Huddersfield Town look to keep hold of Isaac Mbenza or cash in come January?