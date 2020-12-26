Derby County face Preston North End on boxing day as they look to continue their recent good form while the visitors come into the game in very indifferent form.

The Rams are unbeaten in six games, including two wins and four clean sheets while Preston have won three out of the last six but have also accumulated two losses in that time.

Derby still currently find themselves in the bottom three on goal difference and manager Wayne Rooney will be looking to get his side out of danger sooner rather than later.

Alex Neil’s side on the other hand currently sit in 15th, seven points off the play-offs and in a position where a few results could propel them into a play-off challenge come the end of the season.

The previous league meeting between the two sides was at Deepdale and ended in a 1-0 win to Derby, with the current interim manager Rooney scoring the winner with a fantastic free-kick.

Team News

Derby have no fresh injury concerns but are still likely to be without 35-year-old Curtis Davies who is still recovering from an Achilles injury that required surgery.

Jordon Ibe may well get some more minutes from the bench as he continues his road to full match fitness.

The Lilywhites on the other hand will still be without Patrick Bauer, Billy Bodin, Louis Moult and midfield enforcer Ben Pearson who has damaged ankle ligaments and is expected to be out for a lengthy period of time.

Derby County predicted starting XI: Marshall; Byrne, Wisdom, Clarke, Buchanan; Bielik, Shinnie, Knight; Lawrence, Jozwiak, Kazim-Richards