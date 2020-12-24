The transfer window is opening again in January which means most clubs who are struggling have a chance to bolster their ranks.

However, January can also be used for clubs in the Championship such as Derby County to go grab players from other countries on pre-contract deals, one of which is France.

Ligue 1 have produced a lot of talent over the years with some players being available for cheap or even free.

Here we take a look at three players Derby should agree pre-contract deals with next month…

Jonathan Gradit

Gradit joined Lens at the beginning of the 19/20 season and has been a solid addition to their side in the 18 months he has spent there so far.

The ball-playing centre-back could be one Derby need with Matt Clarke returning to Brighton after his loan spell at the end of the season and Curtis Davies looking close to retirement.

He would suit the current style of play and with an 86% pass completion, is more than comfortable with the ball at his feet.

Lassana Coulibaly

Lassana Coulibaly is a defensive midfielder that the Rams could take a look at signing on a pre-contract in January.

The Mali international is a strong tackler who gets around the pitch well, he spent the 18/19 season on loan at Rangers where he performed fairly well.

Clement Grenier

Grenier is a midfield player who has been an ever-present figure in French football playing for the likes of Lyon and Rennes.

While this may be a harder piece of business for the Rams to pull off it wouldn’t be impossible.

Grenier can play in the middle of the park or in more of an advanced role, the biggest stumbling block of any deal for Grenier could be his wage demands.